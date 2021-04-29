You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

GEOHealth Pre-Application Webinar Air date: Thursday, April 29, 2021, 8:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: On March 29, 2021, the Fogarty International Center (FIC), in partnership with the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the National Institute on Aging (NIA), the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), and the Office of Research on Women's Health (ORWH), issued linked Funding Opportunity Announcements (FOAs) for the Global Environmental and Occupational Health (GEOHealth) program, inviting both new and renewal applications (RFA-TW-21-001 and RFA-TW-21-002). The overall objective of the GEOHealth program is to support the development of institutions in Low- or Middle-Income Countries (LMICs) that serve as hubs for collaborative research, data management, training, curriculum and outreach material development, and policy support around high priority local, national, and regional environmental and occupational health threats; and to support a global network of hubs that serves as a platform for coordinated research and training activities in environmental and occupational health. In anticipation of questions from the community about this program and the linked FOAs, FIC is hosting a pre-application webinar. This webinar covers the programmatic, administrative, and review aspects of the linked FOAs, and NIH staff will answer questions submitted by prospective applicants. Additional information about the GEOHealth program can be found at: https://www.fic.nih.gov/Programs/Pages/environmental-occupational.aspx. Author: Christine Jessup, Ph.D., NIH Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes