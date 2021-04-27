Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Clinical Center Quarterly Town Hall - April 2021NIH Only

Air date: Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 2:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: Since January 2017, Dr. Gilman has offered quarterly CC town hall sessions to provide updates on CC activities and solicit input from CC staff. In July 2017, a recognition component was added to honor CC staff who achieve length of service milestones during each quarter. Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, the April 2021 session will be offered via live videocast on April 27th and archived for those unable to view the live session.
Author: James K. Gilman, MD, NIH Clinical Center
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes