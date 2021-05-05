Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Early Stage Investigator (ESI) Expert Panel NIH Only

Air date: Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 1:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The goal of this consultation is to obtain input from an experienced group of panelists on possible strategies to enhance the current number and diversity of Early-Stage Investigators (ESI) in the HIV field.
Author: Office of AIDS Research
Runtime: 2 hours