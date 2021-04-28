Skip Navigation

The Federal Response to COVID-19: Addressing the Needs of the Autism and Disability Communities

Air date: Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 2:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: This event will feature presentations from the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, U.S. Department of Education, and U.S. Department of Labor on issues related on health, education, and employment for people with disabilities during the pandemic, followed by discussion with leaders from the autism advocacy community.

For more information go to https://iacc.hhs.gov/meetings/autism-events/2021/april28/federal-response-to-covid.shtml
Author: Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC) and The Office of Autism Research Coordination (OARC)
Runtime: 2 hours