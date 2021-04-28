Skip Navigation

Brain Connectivity Town Hall

Air date: Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) BRAIN Initiative and the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science are co-hosting a town hall meeting on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 12:00 – 3:00 pm ET.The meeting will mark the conclusion of the NIH-DOE Brain Connectivity Workshop Series and serve as a venue for releasing a white paper covering the state of the art in brain connectomics, as well as the challenges and opportunities ahead.Researchers from all disciplines with expertise in a topic relevant to mapping brain microconnectivity are invited to attend. Other key stakeholders are also encouraged to attend, including researchers in academia and industry, clinicians, representatives from scientific societies and advocacy organizations, and interested members of the public.

For more information go to https://brainconnectivityseries.com/
Author: NIH BRAIN Initiative and the DOE Office of Science
Runtime: 3 hours