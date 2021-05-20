Skip Navigation

NIH Council of Councils - Day 1

Air date: Thursday, May 20, 2021, 11:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The NIH Council of Councils advises the NIH Director on the policies and activities of the Division of Program Coordination, Planning, and Strategic Initiatives (DPCPSI) in the Office of the Director (OD), NIH. The Council meets three times per year to review DPCPSI policies and programs, and to conduct concept clearance and second-level review of selected DPCPSI and OD grant applications.

For more information go to https://dpcpsi.nih.gov/council
Author: James M. Anderson, MD, PhD
Runtime: 5 hours, 30 minutes