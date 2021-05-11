Skip Navigation

National Advisory Council on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism - May 2021

Air date: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 12:15:00 PM
Description: 157th Meeting of the National Advisory Council on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. NIAAA Director Report presentation, Scientific lectures, Council concept clearance, NIAAA Council Member discussion
Author: Dr. George F. Koob, Ph.D., Johns Hopkins University
Runtime: 4 hours, 45 minutes