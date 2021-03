You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Conversations with Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) leaders at NIH: Tips on leadership and empowering the next generation Air date: Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Chapter of the Federal Asian Pacific American Council (FAPAC) and the NIH Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) are pleased to announce a virtual leadership discussion, “Conversations with Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) leaders at NIH: Tips on leadership and empowering the next generation” in celebration of the 2021 AAPI Heritage Month.The purpose of this Director’s Leadership Panel is to recognize AAPI leaders who have made a significant impact in the field of public health, and provide a platform where our leaders can share their insights, leadership tips, and vision for the future. These leaders are visible in the AAPI community and beyond, and their work and leadership are focused on empowering the next generation of leaders. As we continue to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month, we encourage you to also check out the campaign to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month via the EDI website (this page will go live on May 1, 2021).Please join us on May 4, 2021 from 3:00-4:00 PM for an engaging and lively virtual discussion. The event will feature an introduction from Dr. Lawrence Tabak, D.D.S., Ph.D., Principal Deputy Director, NIH, followed by a conversation between the three panelists. If you have any questions, or need a reasonable accommodation, please contact Dr. Xinzhi Zhang at Xinzhi.zhang@nih.gov. Live captions will be provided. Author: Runtime: 1 hour