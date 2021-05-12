You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Fifth Annual Vivian Pinn Symposium [Day2] Air date: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The upcoming Fifth Vivian Pinn Symposium, scheduled for May 11 – 12, 2021, will serve as a forum to communicate and disseminate broadly across the biomedical research enterprise about how sex and gender influences are being accounted for within research. The Symposium will explore current gaps or barriers within different sectors of the biomedical research enterprise, introduce areas of scientific opportunity that the study of sex and gender presents, and underscore its impact on science and public health, particularly women’s health. The agenda will include panels, presentations, talks, and facilitated discussions on cross-sector integration of sex and gender in biomedical research. Breakout sessions will be used to generate ideas on the most effective strategies and system-wide solutions to integrate sex and gender throughout the research ecosystem and to facilitate discussions among different stakeholders to garner diverse perspectives within the research enterprise. Author: TBD Runtime: 9 hours