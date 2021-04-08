Skip Navigation

NIMHD Director's Seminar Series

Air date: Thursday, April 8, 2021, 3:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Join NIMHD for our next Director’s Seminar Series with Dr. Carol M. Mangione on Thursday, April 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET. She will present “Best Practices for the Development, Recruitment and Retention of a Diverse Faculty."Dr. Mangione is the chief of the Division of General Internal Medicine and Health Services Research at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the associate director of the UCLA Clinical Translational Science Institute. Her research focuses on the influence of health insurance benefit design and health system interventions on diabetes outcomes, diabetes prevention, and health disparities. Dr. Mangione is a practicing primary care physician in the UCLA Faculty Practice Group and is a member of the National Academy of Medicine.
Author: Dr. Carol M. Mangione
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes