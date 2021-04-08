Skip Navigation

"Picture a Scientist" Panel DiscussionNIH Only

Air date: Thursday, April 8, 2021, 2:00:00 PM
Description: Panel Discussion inspired by the documentary Film "Picture a Scientist"Description: This panel discussion is inspired by the film "Picture a Scientist" which showcases three women scientists and their journey deep into their own experiences of overcoming brutal harassment, institutional discrimination, and years of subtle slights, to revolutionize the culture of science. The panel is designed to generate dialogue on fostering a diverse, inclusive, and understanding environment throughout the NIH community.

For more information go to https://www.edi.nih.gov
Author: Office of Equity Diversity and Inclusion, NIH and National Heart Lung and Blood Institute, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour