You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NCCIH Hot Topic Webinar: Engaging Diverse Communities in Complementary and Integrative Health Research Air date: Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The purpose of this hot topic webinar, held as part of National Minority Health Month, is to highlight successful strategies and lessons learned by researchers and community partners in engaging diverse communities in complementary and integrative health research.Complementary and integrative health approaches are increasingly used for preventing the onset of mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders, promoting health and well-being, enhancing resilience, and managing symptoms, including pain. There is a need to continue to bolster investigations of how these approaches can be used to improve minority health and eliminate health disparities. To enhance the quality of this type of research, it is important to ensure that members of diverse populations are meaningfully engaged in the conceptualization, implementation, evaluation, and dissemination of studies that impact their health and well-being.Invited speakers will share their experiences building community and academic partnerships in diverse communities and will then engage in a panel discussion of important considerations for conducting health disparities–focused research (e.g., social determinants of health, multilevel interventions, whole person health research).



For more information go to https://www.nccih.nih.gov/news/events/nccih-hot-topic-webinar-engaging-diverse-communities-in-complementary-and-integrative-health-research Author: National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health Runtime: 2 hours