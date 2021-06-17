Skip Navigation

The NIDCD Mouse Auditory Testing Core’s Role in Identifying Hearing Loss: Beyond the Lab Series

Air date: Thursday, June 17, 2021, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Learn about revolutionary tests in the field of hearing loss and balance disorders. Dr. Fitzgerald will discuss current technology used to characterize hearing and inner ear function. Dr. Fitzgerald leads the NIDCD Mouse Auditory Testing Core Facility, a specialized laboratory support service available to investigators to test hearing sensitivity, inner ear function, and vestibular function in rodents. This lecture is part of a series of talks led by researchers from the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), part of the National Institutes of Health, called Beyond the Lab, Understanding Communication Disorders. The speaker series is an opportunity for everyone inside and outside of the NIH—administrative staff, support staff, scientists, and the public—to learn about the NIDCD’s recent advances in communication disorders, conditions that significantly affect about 20 percent of U.S. adults during their lifetime.
Author: Tracy Fitzgerald, Ph.D., CCC-A, staff scientist, NIDCD
Runtime: 1 hour