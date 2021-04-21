Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

CC Grand Rounds: Curative Therapies for Sickle Cell Disease

Air date: Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: CC Grand Rounds: Curative Therapies for Sickle Cell Disease

For more information go to https://cc.nih.gov/about/news/grcurrent.html
Author: 1) Courtney Fitzhugh, MD Investigator and Lasker Clinical Research Scholar, Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics Branch, NHLBI and 2) John Tisdale, MD Senior Investigator and Chief, Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics Branch, NHLBI
Runtime: 1 hour