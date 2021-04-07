Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Ethics Grand Rounds: Using Left-Over Clinical Samples for Research: When is it Ethical?

Air date: Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: Ethics Grand Rounds: Using Left-Over Clinical Samples for Research: When is it Ethical?

For more information go to https://cc.nih.gov/about/news/grcurrent.html
Author: Discussant: I. Glenn Cohen, JD James A. Attwood and Leslie Williams Professor of Law and Deputy Dean, Harvard Law School and Faculty Director, Petrie-Flom Center for Health Law Policy, Biotechnology and Bioethics, Harvard Law School and 2) Case Presenter: James K. Gilman, MD, CEO, NIH Clinical Center
Runtime: 1 hour