2021 NIH Alzheimer's Research Summit (Day 2)

Air date: Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 10:00:00 AM
Description: Description: The 2021 NIH Alzheimer's Research Summit is a key strategic planning meetings tied to the implementation of the first goal of the National Plan to Address Alzheimer's Disease: to effectively treat and prevent Alzheimer's disease by 2025. They bring together a multi-stakeholder community including government, industry, academia, private foundation, and patient advocacy groups, to further integrated, translational Alzheimer’s research. The goal is to accelerate the development of effective, disease-modifying, and palliative therapies for the cognitive as well as neuropsychiatric symptoms of Alzheimer's disease. The 2021 Summit will build on the foundation laid through the work of the 2012, 2015 and 2018 summit participants. Over the course of the Summit, a global audience of researchers and the public will have an opportunity to contribute individually to the discussions through multiple open forum sessions.
Author: National Institute on Aging
Runtime: 6 hours