HBCU Industry Day

Air date: Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 9:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Participating institutions will receive valuable information from workshops explicitly tailored to facilitate strong relationships between HBCUs and the NIH through exposure to the intricacies of the Federal contracting process in addition to other Federal government resources that may assist HBCUs in competing for Federal contracts.
Author: NIH Small Business Office
Runtime: 7 hours