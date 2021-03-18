You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Accelerating Progress in Celiac Disease Research Workshop Air date: Thursday, March 18, 2021, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease that occurs in genetically susceptible individuals who develop an immune response to ingested gluten. This disease affects greater than 1% of the US population, and incidence appears to have been increasing over the last several decades. The only known treatment is life-long strict avoidance of all forms of wheat, rye, and barley. Although a gluten-free diet is an effective treatment in many individuals, recent research has revealed that up to 50% of individuals following a gluten-free diet are inadvertently exposed to gluten, and a substantial minority develop persistent or recurrent symptoms. While much is understood about the mechanism of disease, unmet needs in understanding celiac disease pathogenesis remain, and there continues to be a need for more effective therapies. This workshop will bring together a diverse group of experts in celiac disease and related areas to identify research gaps that impede future development of therapies and prevention strategies, and to identify opportunities for research and training of future investigators.



For more information go to https://cvent.me/L4RNZN