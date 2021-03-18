Skip Navigation

Announcement of BRAIN Initiative Challenge Winners

Air date: Thursday, March 18, 2021, 3:00:00 PM
Description: Hosted by the National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke at the National Institutes of Health, the BRAIN Initiative Challenge was a federal challenge opportunity (prize competition) for high school students curious about science, the brain, and the ethical implications of novel technologies being developed and applied to understand the brain and treat brain disorders. Eligible students submitted their ideas and perspectives in the form of a 2-page essay or a <5 min video in the Fall 2020. NIH received over a hundred submissions from students across the U.S. for the very first BRAIN Challenge. NINDS Director Dr. Walter Koroshetz and NIH BRAIN Director Dr. John Ngai are pleased to announce the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place essay AND video winners, sharing these fantastic submissions publicly for the first time, and hearing from the students about their key take-away for their peers.

For more information go to https://braininitiative.nih.gov/News-Events/event/announcement-brain-initiative-challenge-winners
Author: National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke
