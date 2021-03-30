Skip Navigation

National Biosafety & Biocontainment Training Program Class of 2020 Celebration

Air date: Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 11:59:00 AM
Description: A celebration and recognition of three IRTA Fellows who successfully completed the National Biosafety & Biocontainment Training Program in 2020.
Author: Jeff Potts, NIH/ORS/OD/DOHS
Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes