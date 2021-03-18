You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Computational Analysis of Language and the Assessment of Suicide Risk Air date: Thursday, March 18, 2021, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This talk, to be given remotely in the middle of a pandemic, will be about a problem that already existed long prior to COVID-19 as a kind of international pandemic in its own right. Suicide has a worldwide death toll approaching 800,000 people per year worldwide, and in the U.S. in 2016 it became the second leading cause of death among those aged 10-34. Now compounding these existing problems is an “echo pandemic” of suicide and mental illness emerging in the wake of COVID-19, as people struggle with isolation, stress, and sustained disruptions of day to day life. I'll talk about computational linguistics research related to the problem of suicide, raising issues connected with computational research on mental health more generally and including not only the technological angle but also questions of data access, ethical considerations, and the role of computational technologies in the mental health ecosystem. Author: Dr. Philip Resnik, University of Maryland (Sponsored by: NIH Text Mining and Natural Language Processing SIG) Runtime: 1 hour