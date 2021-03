You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Diagnostics and Disease Management Tools for Use in Underserved Populations: An NHLBI Research & Implementation Workshop [Day1] Air date: Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: During National Minority Health Month, the NHLBI will convene a virtual research workshop to discuss barriers to—and opportunities for—improving heart, lung blood, and sleep (HLBS) health outcomes in underserved communities. Workshop participants will explore ways health monitoring devices and diagnostic tools can be tailored to best serve underserved, low-resource, and remote communities. The participants’ main goals will be to identify practical and affordable technology solutions for HLBS disease diagnosis and management, prioritize the ones that could potentially have the greatest impact in these underserved groups, and determine the ones best suited for further research and testing. Join technology and medical device experts, leaders in the health disparities field, implementation scientists, community health workers, federal leaders, translational researchers, and many others for a series of discussions on:•Leveraging technology and data to improve HLBS health outcomes among communities in need•Implementing community strategies with highest priority for disease management•Accelerating the development of devices for use in low-resource communities•Exploring innovative models of diagnostic tools and programs that could be used in underserved communities Author: NHLBI Runtime: 7 hours