NIDCR Clinical Research Fellowship Grand Rounds, Women in Science series NIH Only Air date: Friday, March 5, 2021, 10:00:00 AM

Dear Colleagues,Please join us for the NIDCR Clinical Research Fellowship Grand Rounds, Women in Science seriesLecture Title: "Human Cell Atlas: Mapping the Human Body One Cell at a Time"Presenter: Dr. Sarah TeichmannDate: 3/5/2021Time: 10:00am -11:00amOverview:The Human Cell Atlas (HCA) is an ambitious global initiative aiming to create comprehensive reference map of all human cells—the fundamental units of life—as a basis for both understanding human health and diagnosing, monitoring, and treating disease. Co-founded by Dr Sarah Teichmann from the Wellcome Sanger Institute in the UK, and Dr Aviv Regev from the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in the US, the HCA was launched in London in 2016. The HCA's ground-breaking approach is providing unprecedented understanding of human cells and tissue architecture in health and diseases including Covid-19 infection, cancer, respiratory and auto-immune disease.Presenter's Bio:Sarah Teichmann is interested in global principles of regulation of gene expression and protein complexes, with a focus on immunity. Sarah did her PhD at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology, Cambridge, UK and was a Beit Memorial Fellow at University College London. She started her group at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in 2001, discovering stereotypical pathways of assembly and evolution of protein complexes during this time. In 2013, she moved to the Wellcome Genome Campus in Hinxton/Cambridge, jointly with the EMBL-European Bioinformatics Institute and the Wellcome Sanger Institute (WSI). In February 2016 she became Head of the Cellular Genetics Programme at the WSI and co-founded the Human Cell Atlas international initiative which she continues to lead. Sarah was elected a member of EMBO in 2012, a fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences in 2015 and a fellow of the Royal Society in 2020.About the NIDCR Clinical Research Fellowship Grand Rounds:NIDCR Clinical Research Fellowship Grand Rounds began in early 2014 and occur four times a year. Leading scientists and clinicians address advances in clinical, translational, and basic research in areas related to the dental, oral, and craniofacial complex and bone metabolism.