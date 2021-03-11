Skip Navigation

NIMHD Director's Seminar Series - March 2021

Air date: Thursday, March 11, 2021, 2:30:00 PM
Description: Ali H. Mokdad, Ph.D., will be the next virtual NIMHD Director’s Seminar Series speaker. He will present “Disparities in Life Expectancy,” on Thursday, March 11 at 2:30 p.m. ET.Dr. Mokdad is a professor of health metrics sciences at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation and chief strategy officer for Population Health at the University of Washington. As a public health researcher, Dr. Mokdad has published groundbreaking work on local-level disease trends and some of the leading risk factors for poor health. His work on obesity is among the most highly cited in the field.
