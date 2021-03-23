Skip Navigation

NEI AGI Seminar

Air date: Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 2:00:00 PM
Description: The Audacious Goals Initiative (AGI) for Regenerative Medicine is an effort by the National Eye Institute (NEI) to push the boundaries of vision science and restore vision through regeneration of the retina. By facilitating cross-disciplinary research, we are tackling the most devastating and difficult-to-treat eye diseases. Our audacious goal is to replace cells of the retina that have been damaged by disease or injury and to restore their connections to the visual centers of the brain. Dr. Kirill Martemyanov is the Chair of the Neuroscience Department and Professor on Scripps Florida campus overseeing the broad range of research activities in the area. Dr. Martemyanov's AGI Seminar is titled: "Connecting Photoreceptors"

For more information go to https://www.nei.nih.gov/about/goals-and-accomplishments/nei-research-initiatives/audacious-goals-initiative/events-and-reports/agi-seminar-connecting-photoreceptors
Author: Kirill Martemyanov, PhD
Runtime: 1 hour