National Advisory Council on Aging - May 2021

Air date: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 8:00:00 AM
Description: “The National Advisory Council on Aging (NACA) advises the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Director of NIH and the Director of NIA on it’s mission. The Council meets three times a year to consider applications for research and training grants”.

For more information go to https://www.nia.gov/about/naca
Author: NIA NACA, NIH
Runtime: 5 hours