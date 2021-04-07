Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

An Afternoon of Comedy with Asperger's Are Us

Air date: Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 2:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) Office of Autism Research Coordination (OARC) is pleased to host An Afternoon of Comedy with Asperger’s Are Us, the first comedy troupe composed entirely of people diagnosed with Asperger syndrome (autism).
Author: OARC
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes