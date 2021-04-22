Skip Navigation

Cell Therapy for Epithelial Cancers

Air date: Thursday, April 22, 2021, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Cell therapy is an emerging treatment modality that is highly effective in hematological cancers. Research by Dr. Hinrichs’s team has demonstrated the potential to extend cell therapy to the treatment of common epithelial cancers. Treatment of patients with human papillomavirus (HPV)-associated cancers with tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes showed durable, complete tumor responses, apparently curing some patients with metastatic cancer. A more “off the shelf” approach with peripheral blood T cells genetically engineered to target the HPV E7 antigen also demonstrated robust clinical activity with extensive tumor regression in patients with checkpoint inhibitor-resistant cancer. Genomic and transcriptomic studies revealed the impact of antigen processing and interferon response gene defects on treatment resistance. Current and future research is focused on strategies to overcome resistance mechanisms and to extend the approach to a broader range of cancers.
Author: Dr. Christian Hinrichs, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey
Runtime: 1 hour