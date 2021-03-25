You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Integrative Neuroimaging of the Developing Brain in Health and Disease Air date: Thursday, March 25, 2021, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Section on Developmental Neurogenomics (SDN) is dedicated to better understanding the biology of childhood-onset neuropsychiatric disorders in ways that might ultimately help to improve disease prediction, detection and treatment. We approach this overarching goal by using neuroimaging, genomic and bioinformatic techniques to dissect the architecture of human brain development in health, and in neurogenetic disorders that increase risk for psychiatric symptoms. This talk will begin with a brief high-level overview of clinical research within the SDN, before drilling down into two recent lines of work that examine: (i) how an understanding of human brain scaling in health can help detect patterns of brain change in neurogenetic disorders, and (ii) how spatial patterns of brain change in neurogenetic disorders can be “decoded” against reference maps of brain gene expression and histology. Together, these studies seek to repurpose in vivo structural brain MRI scans as tools for nominating likely genomic mechanisms of disease. A key aspect of this work is reliance on integrative research approaches: between basic and clinical science, and between different spatial scales of biological organization. We hope that such integrative approaches will help to overcome some of the distinctive challenges that face psychiatric neuroscience, which is trying to resolve biological underpinnings for poorly-defined clinical entities in an unusually complex organ that we have little direct access to. Author: Dr. Armin Raznahan, NHLBI Runtime: 1 hour