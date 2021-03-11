You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Understanding the Effects of Inflammation over time in Humans: Lessons from Psoriasis Air date: Thursday, March 11, 2021, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Inflammation is critical to atherosclerosis initiation, progression and complications. The goal of The Laboratory of Inflammation and Cardiometabolic Diseases at the NHLBI Intramural Program is to understand how chronic systemic inflammation drives development of cardiometabolic diseases in humans. For the past decade, Dr. Mehta’s research program has utilized psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory skin disease, as a model to probe inflammatory, lipid and metabolic pathways associated with atherosclerosis progression. In 2012, Dr. Mehta founded the Psoriasis Atherosclerosis Cardiometabolic Initiative (PACI) at the NHLBI Intramural Program when he was awarded the Inaugural Lasker Clinical Scholar Award from the NIH. Since then, he has followed over 350 patients with psoriasis for at least four years, with very high follow up rates for vascular imaging by coronary CT angiography (CTA) and FDG PET/CT coupled with flow cytometry and in vitro cellular-based immunologic studies. These systematic, serial imaging and laboratory-based studies have provided a powerful framework to understand how inflammation drives coronary plaque progression as compared to coronary artery disease. Dr. Mehta’s group has found that poor vascular health begins in psoriasis a decade earlier than in those without psoriasis. Additionally, his team discovered that treatment of skin disease is associated with improvement in vascular disease. When severe psoriasis is treated with biologic therapy in particular, there is a reduction in coronary inflammation by perivascular fat attenuation index, a reduction in non-calcified coronary plaque burden, and coronary plaque lipid-rich necrotic core after one-year of treatment. All of these are important features of coronary plaques that lead to heart attacks. In his talk, Dr. Mehta will incorporate a real-life clinical case of a patient with moderate to severe psoriasis from his Preventive Cardiology practice, followed by examples of scientific advancements that have changed clinical practice guidelines to improve the cardiovascular care of patients with inflammatory diseases. Author: Dr. Nehal Mehta, NHLBI Runtime: 1 hour