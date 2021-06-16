Skip Navigation

Dynamic Organelle Shape and Function During Herpesvirus Infection

Air date: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 3:00:00 PM
Description: Research in the Cristea laboratory focuses on characterizing mechanisms of cellular defense against viruses, as well as mechanisms used by viruses to manipulate these critical cellular processes. Towards these goals, her lab has promoted the integration of virology with proteomics and bioinformatics. The development of methods for studying virus-host protein interactions in space and time during the progression of an infection has allowed her group to bridge developments in mass spectrometry to important findings in virology.

Author: Ileana Cristea, Ph.D., Princeton University
Runtime: 1 hour