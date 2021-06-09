Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Casting the Net Wide: the Role of Neutrophils in Chronic Diseases

Air date: Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 3:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: This is a rescheduled Mider Lecture. Speaker Mariana Kaplan, NIH NIAMS, focuses on identifying mechanisms of immune dysregulation, organ damage and premature vascular disease in systemic autoimmunity. More specifically, she investigates how innate immunity (in particular, type I interferons and myeloid cells) promote end-organ damage in systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis and other systemic autoimmune diseases.

For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals
Author: Mariana J. Kaplan, M.D., NIH NIAMS
Runtime: 1 hour