Neurobiology of Social Behavior Circuits

Air date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 3:00:00 PM
Description: This is a special NIH Director's Lecture in the WALS series. Speaker Catherine DuLac, Ph.D., Harvard University, employs genetic manipulation of pheromone signaling, which has led to a novel assessment of the respective roles of the vomeronasal organ (VNO) and the main olfactory epithelium (MOE) in pheromone-mediated behaviors. She discovered that, in contrast to previous thinking, VNO activity is not required for the initiation of male-female mating behavior in the mouse, and instead, ensures sex discrimination among conspecifics. In contrast, MOE signaling appears essential to trigger mating in the mouse.

For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals
Author: Catherine DuLac, Ph.D., Harvard University
Runtime: 1 hour