Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Droplets, droplets everywhere…cell organization by liquid-liquid phase separation

Air date: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 3:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The Rosen lab seeks to understand the formation, regulation and functions of enigmatic, cellular compartments termed biomolecular condensates. These evolutionarily conserved structures concentrate diverse but specific groups of molecules without a surrounding membrane. Condensates appear to form through the physical process of liquid-liquid phase separation. Using a range of techniques, including biochemical reconstitution and in vitro and cellular microsopies, we investigate phase separation in both engineered and natural condensates. The former, in their simplified nature, enable precise isolation of key molecular parameters governing condensate behaviors, revealing general principles. The latter allow demonstration of these principles in more complex natural biochemical and cellular systems. Ultimately, we seek to understand cell organization on scales spanning nanometers to microns.

For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals
Author: Michael K. Rosen, Ph.D., UT Southwestern Medical Center
Runtime: 1 hour