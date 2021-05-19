Skip Navigation

The AI Path to Deeper and More Accurate Medicine

Air date: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 3:00:00 PM
Description: This is an NIH Director’s Lecture Speaker Eric Topol, M.D., Scripps Research Institute, conducts research on individualized medicine, using the genome and digital technologies to understand each person at the biologic, physiologic granular level to determine appropriate therapies and prevention. An example is the use of pharmacogenomics and his research on clopidogrel (Plavix). By determining the reasons for why such a large proportion of people do not respond to this medication, they can use alternative treatment strategies to prevent blood clots.

For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals
Author: Eric Topol, M.D., Scripps Research Institute
Runtime: 1 hour