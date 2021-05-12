Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Human Oncogenic Viruses: Nature and Discovery

Air date: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 3:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: This is the annual George Khoury Lecture. Speaker Yuan Chang, M.D., University of Pittsburgh, performs basic and applied research on viral oncogenesis with efforts focused in the following three areas. Merkel cell carcinoma and Merkel cell polyomavirus: We recently discovered a new human polyomavirus, that we call Merkel cell polyomavirus (MCV). This virus is etiologically associated with a rare, but one of the most clinically aggressive skin cancers in humans. We are currently involved in the primary characteristics of this virus including transcript mapping, transforming properties, origin replication, transmission, and seroepidemiologic studies.

For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals
Author: Yuan Chang, M.D., University of Pittsburgh
Runtime: 1 hour