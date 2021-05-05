Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

On the Design of Bionic Limbs: The Science of Tissue-Synthetic Interface

Air date: Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 2:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: This is a special NIH Director’s Lecture. Speaker Hugh Herr, Ph.D., Massachusetts Institute of Technology, seeks to advance technologies that promise to accelerate the merging of body and machine, including device architectures that resemble the body’s musculoskeletal design, actuator technologies that behave like muscle, and control methodologies that exploit principles of biological movement. His methods encompass a diverse set of scientific and technological disciplines, from the science of biomechanics and biological movement control to the design of biomedical devices for the treatment of human physical disability.

For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals
Author: Hugh Herr, Ph.D., MIT
Runtime: 1 hour