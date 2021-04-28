Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

CFTR, the Odd ABC Transporter Responsible for Cystic Fibrosis

Air date: Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 3:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: Speaker Jue Chen, Ph.D., of The Rockefeller University, studies ATP-binding cassette (ABC) transporters, a diverse group of membrane proteins integral to almost every biological process. In prokaryotes, these proteins are critical for survival. In humans, ABC transporters make up one of the largest gene families, and more than a dozen genetic diseases have been traced to ABC transporter defects. ABC transporters are also central to multidrug resistance in many pathogenic bacteria and in tumor cells.

For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals
Author: Jue Chen, Ph.D., The Rockefeller University
Runtime: 1 hour