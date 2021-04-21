Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Advancing Therapies for Children and Adults with Rare Tumors or Genetic Tumor Predisposition Syndromes

Air date: Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 3:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: This is the annual G. Burroughs Mider Lecture. Speaker Brigitte Widemann, M.D., is the chief of the National Cancer Institute’s Pediatric Oncology Branch. Trained as a pediatric oncologist with expertise in drug development and early clinical trials for children with refractory cancers she applied her expertise to study genetic tumor predisposition syndromes (GTPS), in particular neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) and very rare pediatric and adult solid tumors.

For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals
Author: Brigitte Widemann, M.D., NCI
Runtime: 1 hour