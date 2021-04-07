Skip Navigation

Understanding and Modeling Aging

Air date: Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 3:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: This is the rescheduled annual Florence Mahoney Lecture on Aging. Speaker Anne Brunet, Ph.D., Stanford University, is interested in the molecular mechanisms of aging and longevity, with a particular emphasis on the nervous system. Her lab is interested in identifying pathways involved in delaying aging in response to external stimuli such as availability of nutrients and mates. She also seeks to understand the mechanisms that influence the rejuvenation of old stem cells. Her lab has pioneered the naturally short-lived African killifish as a new model to explore the regulation of aging and age-related diseases.

For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals
Author: Anne Brunet, Ph.D., Stanford University
Runtime: 1 hour