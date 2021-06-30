Skip Navigation

Protein Misfolding (full title forthcoming)

Air date: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 3:00:00 PM
Description: Marina Ramirez-Alvarado, Ph.D., studies misfolding and amyloid formation in light chain amyloidosis. The overall goal of her research laboratory is to understand the molecular basis of this disease to find ways to ameliorate the organ damage it causes and find new therapeutic strategies to improve organ function and quality of life for patients, ultimately increasing overall survival.

Author: Marina Ramirez-Alvarado, Ph.D., Mayo Clinic
