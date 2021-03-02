Description:

The Principal Investigator (PI) is responsible for the design, conduct, and reporting of the research, and must assure both the protocol and the research team’s actions are compliant with laws, regulations, and NIH policy. PI responsibilities involve direct interaction and supervision of the research team. Although the PI may delegate tasks to members of the research team, the PI retains the ultimate responsibility for the conduct of the study. This 2-part webinar will focus on the responsibilities of the PI. Part 1 will focus on protocol development including ancillary reviews and approvals. This session will be presented by Nicole Grant, OHSRP Associate Director and Executive Chair. Objectives for these sessions: •Describe the main elements of key regulatory documents related to the roles and responsibilities of the Principal Investigator. •Describe how quality protocols are developed. •Describe the responsibilities of a PI during the implementation of a clinical research protocol.