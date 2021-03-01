Skip Navigation

NLM Science, Technology, and Society Lecture featuring Dr. Kate Crawford

Air date: Monday, March 1, 2021, 4:00:00 PM
Description: On Monday, March 1, 2021 at 4:00 pm ET, NLM is hosting its first annual Lecture on Science, Technology, and Society with a talk from Dr. Kate Crawford. A co-founder of the AI Now Institute, Dr. Crawford is a leading researcher who has spent the last decade studying the social implications of data systems, machine learning and artificial intelligence. We are pleased to have Dr. Crawford launch this annual series, which aims to seed conversations across the library, the NIH, and the border biomedical research community as we seek to fulfill our commitment to advance biomedical discovery and human health for the benefit of all.
Author: Dr. Kate Crawford
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes