NIA Workshop on Bilingualism and Cognitive Reserve and Resilience

Air date: Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 10:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The workshop will feature a series of brief presentations and lively discussion around the following topics: 1) Bilingualism across the lifespan and its impact on reserve and resilience, 2) factors complicating the study of bilingualism and its impact on cognition and the brain, and 3) mechanisms by which bilingualism may drive neuroplasticity in the brain.
Author: National Institute on Aging
Runtime: 8 hours