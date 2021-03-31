Description:

The National Institutes of Health (NIH), in collaboration with the Foundation for the NIH and the Renée Fleming Foundation, is sponsoring an expert panel discussion—the first in a series of three meetings intended to strengthen evidence-based research on music-based intervention (MBI) protocols for brain disorders of aging. The roundtable format will be used to gather input from individuals representing neuroscience, music therapy and music medicine, behavioral intervention development, clinical trial methodology, and patient advocacy and arts-based organizations. Mr. Alan Weil, editor of Health Affairs, will serve as facilitator in fostering a dialogue between the NIH organizers and the group of invited experts. The NIH organizers will use input gathered from these meetings and the broader scientific community to inform the creation of a toolkit for research on music and health across the lifespan. The NIH organizers ultimately hope to develop and disseminate the toolkit, which will include a consolidated set of common data elements for MBI protocols.