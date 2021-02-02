Skip Navigation

NATIONAL ADVISORY CHILD HEALTH AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL- February 2, 2021

Air date: Tuesday, February 2, 2021, 12:30:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: To help achieve the goals of the Institute, the NACHHD Council is charged with advising, consulting with, and making recommendations to the NICHD director on matters relating to the research and research support activities and functions of the Institute. 
Author: NICHD
Runtime: 4 hours, 30 minutes