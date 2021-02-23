Skip Navigation

Women Leaders in Academic Research - Keep Calm and Break Glass: The Gender Equity Imperative

Air date: Tuesday, February 23, 2021, 2:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Invited monthly lecture series highlighting and honoring women leaders in academic research, especially related disciplines of Interventional Radiology, Biomedical Engineering, Radiology, Imaging Sciences, Data Science, and Image-Guided Oncology. The honorary lecture series was established as a small effort to help counter the under-representation of women in academic research & the impact of gender disparity and implicit bias on role modeling and mentoring. Monthly topics are open-ended and are geared towards highlighting successful female or other under-represented academic leaders, as role models for trainees. The inaugural lecture will touch on the slow progress of women in STEM fields, sources of systematic bias that present challenges to achievement and recognition. Also discussed will be the power of counter-stereotype exemplars to change societal narratives and expectations and how to create tipping points that accelerate progress.
Author: Carolyn Meltzer, NIH
Runtime: 59 minutes