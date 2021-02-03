Skip Navigation

Ethics Grand Rounds - Selecting Research Subjects: Who Should Go First?

Air date: Wednesday, February 3, 2021, 12:00:00 PM
For more information go to https://cc.nih.gov/about/news/grcurrent.html
Author: Discussant: Nancy E. Kass, ScD Deputy Director for Public Health and Phoebe R. Berman Professor of Bioethics and Public Health, Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics and Vice Provost for Graduate and Professional Education, Johns Hopkins University and Case Presenter: Andrew Mannes MD, ME, Chief, Department of Perioperative Medicine, NIH Clinical Center
Runtime: 1 hour