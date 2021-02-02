Skip Navigation

OHSRP Education Series session 2/2/2021: Overview and Implementation of the iRIS Multi-site EnhancementNIH Only

Air date: Tuesday, February 2, 2021, 3:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The February session of the Office of Human Subjects Research Protections (OHSRP) Education Series will be held on February 2, 2021, from 3-4 PM via live NIH videocast at https://videocast.nih.gov/ for NIH staff only. This session, Overview and Implementation of the iRIS Multi-site Enhancement, will be presented by Anthony Marchi, iRIS trainer in the NIH IRB Operations Office (IRBO) along with Jeffrey Rollins, single IRB team lead, and Shirley Rojas, Reliance Specialist from the IRBO. iRIS is the Integrated Research Information System used by the NIH Intramural IRB for document management. Information that will be provided to members of the NIH Intramural Research Program about this iRIS Multisite Enhancement include:-a high-level demonstration of the Multisite functionality in iRIS-an overview of minor changes to the existing IRB study application-an overview of the new participating site study application
Author: Anthony Marchi, Jeffrey Rollins and Shirley Rojas
Runtime: 1 hour