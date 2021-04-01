Skip Navigation

SARS-CoV-2 and the VRC’s Structural Biology Section

Air date: Thursday, April 1, 2021, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Speaker Peter Kwong leads the Structural Biology Section (SBS). The SCS "seeks to apply structural biology to the development of an effective HIV- 1 vaccine. Despite the enormous potential of atomic-level design— successfully used, for example, in the development of potent drugs against the HIV-1 protease—current vaccine development makes little use of atomic-level information. We are trying to change this."

Author: Peter Kwong, Ph.D., NIAID VRC
Runtime: 1 hour